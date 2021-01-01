confoundingcalendar

2022 Week 1

Frog Jog
Help desert frogs organize their rock collection!
zuza
Puzzle
Play in browser
Level
Toombler
Puzzle
Play in browser

2021 Week 4

Coordinated
A devious puzzle game on the coordinate plane
beekie
Puzzle
Play in browser
GIF
glider circuit
posthuman ludic entanglement​​
minotalen
Run in browser
Rogue Paladin Shaman
An open-ended math puzzle
Artless Games
Play in browser
Match Three
Leaving_Leaves
Puzzle
Play in browser
Let's All Hold Hands
A tiny puzzlescript game
beekie
Puzzle
Play in browser
Synchronicity
scottg
Puzzle
Play in browser
December Cryptic
A 5x5 Cryptic Crossword
Corey Hardt
Puzzle
Fire Fighter Violet
A small puzzle game for the Confounding calendar jam.
gatorsoup
Puzzle
Play in browser
Sokotron
One level sokoban automation game
Auroriax (Tom H.)
Puzzle
Play in browser
mini triptych
solve three small interlocking puzzles
beekie
Puzzle
Play in browser

2021 Week 3

GIF
Every Star Needs a Tree
Decorate and destroy.
Toombler
Puzzle
Play in browser
I Need To Stop My Teleport Gun
A Sola's 128 Expeditions
duyaa
Puzzle
Play in browser
GIF
Soul me Soul you
Sliding block puzzle game.
competor
Puzzle
Play in browser
Double Trouble
scottg
Puzzle
Play in browser
Push Around
Leaving_Leaves
Puzzle
Play in browser
Snake Dance
A one level puzzle about helpful snakes.
Dom Camus
Puzzle
Play in browser
Snow walk
patrickgh3
Puzzle

2021 Week 2

Gift Grid
A pen & paper parceling puzzle
CHz
Puzzle
Play in browser
City road builder
Ready to aply your job ?
Stingby12
Puzzle
Play in browser
no space left unlit
au voleur!
Puzzle
Play in browser
SokokoS
One-screen sokoban with a mirror
Notan
Puzzle
Play in browser
! ok robot !
ok robot, follow these instructions!
Brin
Play in browser
ADDITION PUZZLE: MAKE FOURTEEN
MAKE FOURTEEN IN THIS ADDITION PUZZLE
beekie
Puzzle
Play in browser
Paint A Picture Of The Moon
A puzzle for Advent 2021
TophWells
Puzzle
Play in browser

2021 Week 1

GIF
8+3
Devilish version of the classic 15 puzzle
knexator
Puzzle
Play in browser
Don't Step Away From The TV
A puzzle for Advent 2021
TophWells
Puzzle
Play in browser
Pentaglyph
A single-screen puzzle game for the Confounding Calendar 2021
Menderbug
Puzzle
Play in browser
Out Of Bounds
Pichusuperlover
Puzzle
Play in browser
Caramelban
One-screen sokoban with caramel cubes
Notan
Puzzle
Play in browser
Shifting Sands
scottg
Puzzle
Play in browser
December Plans 2021
sharkwithlasers
Puzzle
Play in browser
itch.io