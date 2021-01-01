confoundingcalendar

It’s that time of the year again. The days are shorter, the nights are longer, and the puzzles are puzzlier.

We would like to once again present...

The CONFOUNDING Calendar!

A collection of tiny puzzles that functions like a free online advent calendar of games, with a little surprise for you to play each day in December. (Deducember, if you will.) Check back here each day of the month for new puzzle games!



Any questions can be directed to @corey_hardt or @Beekie18 on twitter or @Corey Hardt or @Beekie on Discord. We hope you enjoy this year’s Calendar!

